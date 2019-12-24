Dolphins place Myles Gaskin on injured reserve

The Dolphins confirmed they signed running back Samaje Perine off the Bengals’ practice squad. They needed Perine after running back Myles Gaskin injured his ankle in Sunday’s victory over the Bengals.

The Dolphins placed Gaskin on injured reserve to make room for Perine’s arrival.

Gaskin led the team with 16 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown Sunday. He played 34 of 90 snaps.

Gaskin, a seventh-round choice this spring, finishes his rookie season with 43 touches for 184 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins, who traded running back Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals in October, have had a turnstile at the position this season. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is their leading rusher with 228 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 49 carries.