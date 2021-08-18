Dolphins place linebacker Sam Eguavoen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins have had another run-in with the COVID-19 virus — as it was announced this morning that the team has placed backup linebacker Sam Eguavoen onto the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami’s first run-in and need for the reserve/COVID-19 list came two weeks ago with co-offensive coordinator George Godsey had tested positive despite being fully vaccinated; a result that caused Miami to place the majority of their tight end room on the list as well due to contact tracing concerns.

And now the Dolphins have been charged with taking the same preventative measure with Eguavoen.

Roster Moves | We have placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 18, 2021

The former CFL standout has been having a nice camp for the Dolphins — he’s been playing physical and assertive between the tackles behind some of Miami’s new additions to the linebacker room this offseason. And with the team looking to optimize the versatility of their roster, Eguavoen figures to have a strong chance to survive roster cuts thanks to his special teams ability and his experiences as both a stack linebacker and someone who has taken reps on the line of scrimmage.

His status and the duration of his stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list will ultimately be determined by whether or not he is a positive case or simply has been exposed to someone with a positive test via contact tracing. But with a race to claim spots on Miami’s active roster well underway here in training camp, Eguavoen will undoubtedly be chomping at the bit to get back into the action.

And when he does, expect him to bring the same energy and physicality that he has flashed thus far in camp.