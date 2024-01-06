Dolphins place LB Bradley Chubb on IR, activate LB Jerome Baker

The Miami Dolphins’ roster has been in flux all season, as they’ve been dealing with a number of injuries, especially down the stretch.

On Saturday, before their regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins made two roster moves, placing linebacker Bradley Chubb on injured reserve and activating linebacker Jerome Baker.

Baker suffered an MCL injury earlier in the year against the Washington Commanders and spent the last four weeks on injured reserve. His return should allow Miami to go back to a three-man rotation with Baker, David Long and Duke Riley.

Chubb suffered a torn ACL late in the Dolphins loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that the 27-year-old had surgery this week. He now has a long road ahead of him before he’s able to get back on the field and help the team in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire