Dolphins place Julién Davenport on IR

The Dolphins placed offensive tackle Julién Davenport on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Miami added him to its practice report Thursday with a knee injury. Davenport hyperextended his knee during Thursday’s practice, and medical testing also revealed a slight crack in Davenport’s tibia, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Davenport, who arrived from Houston in the Laremy Tunsil trade, started at right tackle and played all 49 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

New signing J'Marcus Webb is expected to take over at right tackle for Davenport.