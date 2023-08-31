Dolphins place Jeff Wilson on injured reserve, hope to have him later this season

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins will be without running back Jeff Wilson, their second-leading rusher last year, for the first month of this season.

The Dolphins placed Wilson on injured reserve Thursday along with offensive lineman Robert Jones and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They will be out a minimum of four games, against the Chargers, Patriots, Broncos and Bills.

Wilson rushed for 392 yards in eight games after being obtained from San Francisco. Jones and Ramsey were expected to be out an extended time.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Wilson’s injury status “was kind of a sneaky situation.”

McDaniel added, “It was a midsection injury compounded by some finger issues and then really, we just made the assessment that he couldn't protect himself and really be himself the way we know him to be.”

Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. throws his gloves to fans after the team's scrimmage in August.

McDaniel didn’t give a timetable on Wilson’s return but said, “He'll do everything he can and I definitely wouldn't be surprised if he would make a return this season, but we'll let his body tell us.”

The Dolphins announced three signings, including Tyler Kroft, giving them three tight ends. Also brought back were cornerback Justin Bethel and cornerback Parry Nickerson.

The Wilson move leaves the Dolphins with Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, fullback Alec Ingold and rookies Chris Brooks and De’Von Achane to carry the ball. Achane and Ahmed have dealt with injuries this week but McDaniel said he expected both to be back in practice in time for next weekend’s opener against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson placed on IR, out at least 4 games