The Dolphins have made a few roster moves on Tuesday, shuffling some players who have not yet played a snap for the franchise.

Miami placed offensive tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine.

LIttle came to Miami from the Panthers in a mid-August trade, but he has been inactive for all 10 of Miami’s games this season. A second-round pick in 2019, Little has appeared in 14 career games with six starts.

Redwine also came over from Carolina, with the Dolphins signing him off of the team’s practice squad in late October. But he was inactive for the last three games and now Miami has elected to move on. Redwine was a Browns fourth-round pick in 2019 and was waived at the start of the regular season this year. Redwine then went to the Jets where he appeared in the club’s first two games.

Miami also announced that the team has signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to its practice squad and released defensive end Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad.

Dolphins place Greg Little on IR, waive Sheldrick Redwine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk