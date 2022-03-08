Dolphins place franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins had a decision to make before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET on whether or not to use the franchise tag on two players who arguably deserved it – defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight end Mike Gesicki.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have opted to place the tag on the latter. Gesicki will cost $10.93 million on the cap this year if the team decides to keep him on the tag. However, there’s also a chance that he fights to be paid as a wide receiver, which would make his tag number $18.42 million.

The tight end had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021, as he recorded career-highs in both receptions (73) and yards (780) with two touchdowns.

While blocking, which is not exactly Gesicki’s strong suit, is a key component in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s system, the coach stated at the combine that he’s not worried about that.

Now, the Dolphins have options for what to do with the 26-year-old tight end. They could either have him play on the tag, work out a long-term deal, or trade him. All three are considerable possibilities, but it might make sense to see how he does in the system before making that commitment for multiple years or moving on without knowing.

List