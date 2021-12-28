Dolphins place four on COVID-19 list

The Dolphins have placed more players on the COVID-19 list as their cluster grows.

Safety Brandon Jones, defensive lineman Adam Butler, defensive tackle John Jenkins, and receiver Preston Williams are now on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami has also put guard Durval Queiroz Neto on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

That brings Miami’s total number of players on their COVID-19 lists to 14.

The Dolphins have won seven games in a row after starting the season 1-7. They currently have four receivers on the COVID-19 list.

Miami has also placed wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and running back Jordan Scarlet on the practice squad/injured list.

