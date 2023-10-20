Dolphins place Chris Brooks on injured reserve

Another Dolphins running back is going on injured reserve.

The team announced that Chris Brooks has been placed on the list. Brooks left last Sunday's win over the Panthers with an ankle injury and he joins De'Von Achane on injured reserve.

Brooks has seen most of his playing time on special teams, but ran six times for 28 yards last Sunday and nine times for 66 yards in the Dolphins' 70-20 rout of the Broncos.

With Brooks and Achane out, the Dolphins have Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed on the active roster at running back. They can also activate Jeff Wilson in time to play the Eagles this weekend.