Dolphins will place Austin Jackson on IR

The Dolphins will be without their right tackle for at least the next four games.

Austin Jackson will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at his Friday press conference.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury during Miami’s Week One victory over New England and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

“What we wanted to avoid after we took all this into consideration is we don’t want it to linger the whole season,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “We like the work he’s gotten done.”

Former Panthers second-round pick Greg Little will take Jackson’s place at right tackle — which has added importance for Miami because quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws with his left hand. The Dolphins acquired Little in August 2021 for a seventh-round pick.

“Very confident in [Little],” McDaniel said. “He did a great job getting in there. He’s made the most of all his reps. The guys are confident in him and the coaching staff is. Will be [a] great opportunity [for] him.”

Little has appeared in 15 career games with six starts.

