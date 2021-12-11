Dolphins place another RB on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Just one day after placing Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Miami Dolphins have now placed Salvon Ahmed there as well.

This news also comes days after the team put running back Patrick Laird on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Ahmed is reportedly vaccinated, so like Gaskin, there’s a chance that he could return before the Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets, but he will have to have two negative test results at least 24 hours apart before he can return to the team.

Phillip Lindsay is the only available running back on the active roster, but he’s been dealing with an injury of his own that kept him out of last week’s game against the New York Giants.

Veteran back Duke Johnson and rookie Gerrid Doaks are able to be elevated to the active roster if needed, and the chances of that go up every day of practice that Gaskin and Ahmed miss next week.