Dolphins place Allen Hurns on injured reserve

The Dolphins have made their moves to reduce their roster to 85 players, one of which was placing receiver Allen Hurns on injured reserve.

Hurns opted out of the 2020 season and was on the comeback trail until suffering a wrist injury that required surgery. With a recovery time of three months, Hurns was effectively out for the season.

Hurns caught 32 passes for 416 yards with two touchdowns for the Dolphins in 2019. He spent the first four years of his career with Jacksonville before playing the 2018 season with Dallas.

The Dolphins also announced that they’ve waived offensive tackle Jonathan Hubbard, defensive tackle Jerome Johnson, guard Tyler Marz, and offensive tackle Timon Parris. Miami also waived cornerback Jaytlin Askew with an injury designation.

Finally, the club officially announced the acquisition of offensive tackle Greg Little from the Panthers for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

