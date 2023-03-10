Dolphins are picking up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option

While the Miami Dolphins have been extremely busy over the last few days, one decision that didn’t need to be made right away was whether or not they’d exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s contract.

Miami had until May 2 to either pick up or decline the option, but according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins have informed Tagovailoa that they plan to pick it up. Tagovailoa’s 2024 salary will officially be $23.4 million.

There were a lot of questions surrounding this situation, and if Miami felt comfortable picking up the option of a quarterback that just suffered multiple concussions, cutting his season short.

However, the Dolphi

ns have been nothing but publicly supportive of Tagovailoa, and he seems to be their guy going forward. This decision gives them another year to see what they have before making a long-term commitment.

