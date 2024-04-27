Dolphins pick Virginia WR Malik Washington at No. 184 in 2024 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins selected Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington with the No. 184 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Washington spent the majority of his collegiate career at Northwestern before finishing with one season at Virginia. In his sole year with the Cavaliers, Washington was über productive with 110 receptions for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns.

Like the majority of the Dolphins receivers, he isn’t very big at 5’9, 191 pounds. And while he isn’t going to make Miami’s 4×100 team, he isn’t exactly slow with 4.47 speed and a 42.5-inch vertical.

The Dolphins have struggled to find another receiving option to complement the stellar duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Tight end Durham Smythe was the team’s third leading receiver last year with just 366 yards.

Washington is the fifth member of the team’s 2024 draft class after pass rusher Chop Robinson, offensive tackle Patrick Paul, running back Jaylen Wright, and pass rusher Mohamed Kamara.

After picking player, the Dolphins are now scheduled to pick two more times with one selection each in the sixth and seventh rounds. The team’s next selection is the No. 198 overall pick.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire