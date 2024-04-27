Dolphins pick USC WR Tahj Washington at No. 241 in 2024 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins selected USC wide receiver Tahj Washington with the No. 241 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Washington is the second wide receiver drafted by the Dolphins, along with sixth-round pick Malik Washington.

The names and positions aren’t the only similarities. Like the team’s sixth-round pick, Tahj Washington isn’t a big wide receiver at 5’10, 174 pounds. And like his new teammate, the seventh-rounder was a productive collegiate player anyway.

In his final season with the Trojans, Washington was Caleb Williams’ favorite receiver and led the team with 59 receptions, 1,062 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also earned experience as a kick returner both at USC and early in his collegiate career when he was at Memphis.

While the lack of measurables explain his availability so close to the Mr. Irrelevant selection, Washington is another player who could compete to be a slot receiver in Miami’s offense.

Tahj Washington is the seventh and (presumably) final member of the team’s 2024 draft class after pass rusher Chop Robinson, offensive tackle Patrick Paul, running back Jaylen Wright, pass rusher Mohamed Kamara, wide receiver Malik Washington, and safety Patrick McMorris were the first six.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire