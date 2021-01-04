The Dolphins didn’t get the on-field results that they needed to make the playoffs, but they did have one thing go their way.

Sam Sloman doinked a last second field goal off the upright, but it still went through and the Titans beat the Texans 41-38 to secure the AFC South title. They also secured the third overall pick of the draft for the Dolphins.

Miami acquired Houston’s first-round pick in the 2019 trade involving left tackle Laremy Tunsil and they will wind up picking right behind the Jaguars and Jets if everyone stays put. The Dolphins also have their own first-round pick at No. 18, so they will be well positioned to improve their club this offseason.

The fourth and fifth picks are also set. The Falcons will pick fourth and the Bengals will select fifth. The Eagles will have the sixth pick if they lost to Washington on Sunday night. The Lions, Panthers, and Broncos would follow, but they’ll precede the Eagles if they win and wind up with the ninth pick.

Washington picks 10th if they lose while the Cowboys would pick 11th. Dallas will pick 10th and the Giants will pick 11th if Washington wins.

The draft order for the rest of the non-playoff teams are listed below:

12. 49ers

13. Chargers

14. Vikings

15. Patriots

16. Cardinals

17. Raiders

18. Dolphins

Dolphins will pick third in 2021 NFL Draft thanks to Laremy Tunsil trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk