Dolphins pick Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright at No. 120 in 2024 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins picked Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright with the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Miami entered Saturday without a fourth-round selection after dealing one away as part of the package that brought Bradley Chubb to town from the Denver Broncos. According to Field Yates of ESPN, it cost the Dolphins a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to get the selection to take Wright.

At Tennessee, Wright averaged an excellent 7.4 yards per carry during the 2023 season and broke five runs for at least 50 yards in the last two seasons.

Wright put together huge numbers at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine too where the 5’11, 210-pound running back put down a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash time with a 38-inch vertical.

The Dolphins are set to make four more picks in the 2024 NFL draft with No. 158 overall in the fifth round up next following the selection of Wright.

