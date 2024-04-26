Dolphins pick Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson in 2024 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins picked Penn State pass rusher Demeioun “Chop” Robinson with the No. 21 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Robinson, 21, was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in his final season with the Nittany Lions, recording 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles as a junior before forgoing his senior season.

While the Dolphins have a pair of star edge rushers in Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, both suffered season-ending injuries in 2023. Phillips went down with an Achilles tear in November and Chubb suffered an ACL tear on New Year’s Eve.

Additionally, the Dolphins cut Emmanuel Ogbah to save cap space and lost Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency. While the team signed veteran Shaquil Barrett in free agency, the team had lackluster depth at the position and an uncertain situation heading into Week 1.

Other players on the board after the top 20 picks included Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, and Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton.

The Dolphins are scheduled to make their next pick in the second round Friday at No. 55 overall. The team currently doesn’t own a third- or fourth-round pick after that selection.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire