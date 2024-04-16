Dolphins to pick up Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips fifth-year options

The Miami Dolphins will exercise the fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, general manager Chris Grier told reporters Tuesday.

Neither is a surprise as the two 2021 first-round picks have proven themselves good selections for the team.

Waddle, the No. 6 pick three years ago, has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in all three of his seasons in the NFL with 19 touchdowns. On Monday, fellow Alabama alum and 2021 top 10 pick DeVonta Smith, who has nearly identical stats through his first three seasons, received an extension from the Philadelphia Eagles, which may serve as a baseline for negotiations between Waddle and the Dolphins.

Phillips, who was the No. 18 selection, has 22 sacks in 42 career games. After recording 6.5 sacks in eight games during the 2023 season, his year ended with an Achilles tear suffered in late November.

The fifth-year options, which are will keep both players under contract for the 2025 season, are set to pay Waddle about $15.6 million and Phillips about $13.25 million.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire