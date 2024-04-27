Dolphins pick Houston OT Patrick Paul at No. 55 in 2024 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins selected Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Paul is a massive 6’8, 331-pound lineman who was a full-time starter for three years at left tackle with the Cougars and earned all-conference honors each season. While he has the physical profile of a star tackle, inconsistency with balance and pad level is likely the explanation for his availability outside the top 50.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, he likely won’t start early in his career as the team has Terron Armstead at left tackle and Austin Jackson at right tackle. The team also re-signed Kendall Lamm, a versatile backup who stepped in admirably for Armstead when the latter was injured in 2023.

However, both Armstead and Lamm could be entering their final seasons in the NFL and the Dolphins don’t have much depth in the event of injuries.

On Thursday, the Dolphins addressed their pass rush by picking Penn State’s Chop Robinson in the first round at No. 21 overall. After picking Paul, Miami currently doesn’t own another selection until No. 158 overall in the fifth round which will happen Saturday afternoon.

