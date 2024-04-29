Dolphins pick up fifth-year options for Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips

Two weeks after Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters in no uncertain terms that the team planned to pick up the fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips, the team made those decisions official Monday.

Both players were first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft. Waddle was taken with the No. 6 overall selection and Phillips was taken with the No. 18 pick.

Waddle has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons with the Dolphins and has hauled in 18 touchdowns. Phillips has recorded 22 sacks with the team and was off to the best start of his career in 2023 with 6.5 sacks in eight games before his year ended due to an Achilles tear.

The fifth-year option for Waddle is set to pay him $15,591,000. For Phillips, it’s $13,251,000.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, an extension for Waddle is expected to be high on the team’s to-do list in the remainder of the 2024 offseason. Fellow 2021 draftees Devonta Smith and Amon-Ra St. Brown have already received pricy extensions from the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions, respectively.

Both Waddle and Phillips are now under contract through the 2025 season and tentatively set to become free agents in 2026.

