Dolphins pick Cal S Patrick McMorris at No. 198 in 2024 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins selected California safety Patrick McMorris with the No. 198 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Strong safety has been revolving door for the Dolphins. The team brought in DeShon Elliott on a one-year deal to man the position in 2023 and signed 33-year-old Jordan Poyer to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

McMorris may not have the athleticism to eventually take over a starting role, but he offers the Dolphins another option at the position.

The 6’0, 207-pounder has the size, physicality, and smooth hips required to be a force in the middle of a defense. He’s struggled, however, with missed tackles and doesn’t have the ideal speed and explosion to be a reliable player in coverage.

Still, it’s a good fit for the Dolphins at a position of need and offers a player who could compete for snaps in the Miami secondary.

McMorris is the sixth member of the team’s 2024 draft class after pass rusher Chop Robinson, offensive tackle Patrick Paul, running back Jaylen Wright, pass rusher Mohamed Kamara, and wide receiver Malik Washington.

After picking McMorris, the Dolphins are now scheduled to pick just one more time with the No. 241 overall pick in the seventh round.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire