Will the Dolphins pay Tua Tagovailoa? | The Exempt List

Charles McDonald
NFL writer

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques who discuss whether Tua Tagovailoa is primed for a big extension in Miami or if the Dolphins are looking for a Plan B. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.