Will the Dolphins pay Tua Tagovailoa? | The Exempt List

- Will the Dolphins pay Tua Tagovailoa? | The Exempt ListYahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques who discuss whether Tua Tagovailoa is primed for a big extension in Miami or if the Dolphins are looking for a Plan B. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2"><ins>Apple Podcasts</ins></a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ"><ins>Spotify</ins></a> or wherever you listen.2:34Now PlayingPaused
- Could the Patriots trade the third overall pick? | Zero Blitz<p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by NFL writer Frank Schwab to discuss the potential moves the Patriots could make with their first-round pick in this year’s draft. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>2:58Now PlayingPaused
- Would J.J. McCarthy at QB boost Justin Jefferson's fantasy value? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show<p>Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Thor Nystrom from Fantasy Pros/Betting Pros analyze how a new quarterback could affect the performance of Justin Jefferson in 2024. Listen to the entire conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast, and make sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred listening platform.</p>2:35Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 NFL draft - Washington Commanders team grade<p>Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and NFL writer Frank Schwab grade the Commanders' haul in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>1:50Now PlayingPaused
- Could Denver, Minnesota or Las Vegas overreach for Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix? | Zero Blitz<p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz is joined by NFL writer Frank Schwab to debate whether the Broncos, Vikings, or Raiders overdraft the former Washington and Oregon quarterbacks. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>2:57Now PlayingPaused
- Kelce Brothers update, Mahomes & Coors Light drop ‘Dad Bod’ t-shirt for charityKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is embracing his “Dad Bod” by teaming up with Coors Light to sell t-shirts with proceeds going to his charity, while his teammate Travis Kelce signs a 2-year extension with the NFL.1:44Now PlayingPaused
- Giants select TE Theo Johnson from Penn State with their fourth-round pickSNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reacts to the New York Giants selecting tight end Theo Johnson from Penn State. With veteran Darren Waller undecided about returning, the Giants look to fortify their depth at the position0:54Now PlayingPaused
