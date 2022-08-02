Breaking news:

Nationals trade Juan Soto to Padres in blockbuster

Dolphins pay steep price for failed attempt at luring Tom Brady, Sean Payton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The NFL brought the hammer down on the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday morning, leveling steep penalties after the league found evidence the team tampered with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Among the penalties will be the Dolphins losing their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and their third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as well as other fines and suspensions for team officials.

Here are all the details:

1

1

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories