Dolphins pay steep price for failed attempt at luring Tom Brady, Sean Payton

The NFL brought the hammer down on the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday morning, leveling steep penalties after the league found evidence the team tampered with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Among the penalties will be the Dolphins losing their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and their third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as well as other fines and suspensions for team officials.

Here are all the details:

The NFL is docking the #Dolphins two draft picks and suspending owner Stephen Ross as a result of the league’s tampering allegation. pic.twitter.com/A9gaz9pzAf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2022

NFL stripped the Dolphins of their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick for violating the integrity of the game. Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross also suspended through Oct. 17 and fined $1.5 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2022

Here are the full findings, including impermissible communications with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. “The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity," Commissioner Goodell said. pic.twitter.com/AG3t69yiIX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2022

Key findings include: Impermissible communications with Tom Brady in both 2019-20 (when he was with the #Patriots) and 2021 (#Bucs) as well as impermissible communications with Sean Payton in January 2022. https://t.co/171Yv8e24m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2022

NFL ruled that the Dolphins had "impermissible communications with quarterback Tom Brady in 2019-20, while he was under contract to the New England Patriots. Those communications began as early as August 2019 and continued throughout the 2019 season and postseason." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2022

Pulling this from the above to highlight NFL commissioner Roger Goodell commending Brian Flores, whose lawsuit against the league is still pending. pic.twitter.com/sAurxHofrp — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 2, 2022

The NFL did not find evidence to support Brian Flores’ tanking allegation. Instead, the league unleashes major discipline for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. https://t.co/171Yv8e24m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2022

NFL also said the Dolphins had "impermissible communications with both Mr. Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. … Those discussions focused on Mr. Brady becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2022

NFL: "In January 2022, the Dolphins had impermissible communications with Don Yee, the agent for Saints head coach Sean Payton, about having Mr. Payton serve as Miami's head coach. Miami did not seek consent from New Orleans to have these discussions…" — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2022

The NFL said discussions with Sean Payton "occurred before Coach Payton announced his decision to retire as head coach of the Saints. Following that announcement, Miami requested permission to speak with Coach Payton for the first time, which New Orleans declined to grant." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2022

Dolphins, guilty on re: tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton)…docked 1st and 3rd round picks… owner Steve Ross suspended through Oct. 17, fined $1.5 million, Vice Chair Bruce Beal fined $500,00….No hard finding on tanking incentives as alleged by ex-coach Brian Flores https://t.co/fLXHD8sY5K — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 2, 2022

Goodell: "Investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity. I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition of tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of other clubs, over a period of several years." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2022

