Dolphins pass-rusher Samuel Eguavoen has four sacks against Falcons

Doug Farrar
·1 min read
Edge-rusher Samuel Eguavoen signed with the Dolphins in 2019 after three years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League. That season, the Texas Tech alum started six games, amassing 3.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, 13 quarterback hurries, and 18 stops in 621 snaps. The 6-foot-0, 227-pound Eguavoen proved to be a valuable rotational do-it-all player, playing everywhere from the edge to the box to the occasional rep at free safety. Eguavoen didn’t see as much time last season, but he had shown a few things.

So, there was a bit of prologue for a breakout preseason performance from Eguavoen. It’s safe to say, though, that nobody expected Eguavoen to do what he did against the Falcons on Saturday night — he put up four sacks in Miami’s 37-17 win, and backup quarterback Felipe Franks had no idea what to do with him.

As the team’s communications staff pointed out after the game, a four-sack day in the preseason is not all that common.

