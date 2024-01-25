Dolphins part with offensive assistant Kolby Smith

While the headlines have been on the Miami Dolphins parting ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, he’s not the only member of the coaching staff to move on recently.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins also parted with offensive assistant Kolby Smith, who served in that role since 2022 when Mike McDaniel joined the staff. However, he originally joined Miami’s coaching staff back in 2020 as an offensive quality control coach.

Like Fangio, who’s reportedly set to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, Smith is also working fast to find a new job. According to Wolfe, he’s already interviewed to be the running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

