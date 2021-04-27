Dolphins paid Ereck Flowers $6 million of his 2021 pay before trading him to Washington

Before trading him to Washington, the Dolphins gave Ereck Flowers a $6 million going away present.

Flowers was set to get paid $9 million in 2021 on his old contract with the Dolphins, but just before the trade, he and the Dolphins agreed to a restructure that saw him get a $6 million signing bonus from Miami. Washington will then pay him $3 million for the 2021 season, agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter.

The three-year, $30 million contract the Dolphins gave Flowers last year guaranteed him his 2021 salary, and the Dolphins had decided he wasn’t worth the $9 million. So they cut their losses by paying him $6 million and then getting a swap of late-round picks in the deal with Washington.

In Washington, Flowers is likely to be a starting guard. The Dolphins are moving starting right tackle Robert Hunt to guard and may draft a starting right tackle on Thursday night.

