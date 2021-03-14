Dolphins, Packers potential landing spots for T.Y. Hilton?

The Indianapolis Colts are seemingly letting wide receiver T.Y. Hilton text the free-agent market for the first time in his career when the legal tampering period opens on Monday at noon.

In an update from ESPN detailing “everything they’re hearing” before free agency arrives, the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers were listed as potential suitors for Hilton.

Miami and Green Bay could be in play for former Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton, who caught 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns last season.

The Dolphins makes a lot of sense for Hilton if he isn’t retained by the Colts. That’s where he grew up, he went to FIU and it would be a solid place to end his career.

The Packers are in desperate need of finding a WR2 to pair with Davante Adams, who continues to be one of the league’s premier wide receivers. Adding Hilton to the fray would give Aaron Rodgers another solid option as they look to take hold of the NFC.

We still have a few days until the new league year arrives but teams can negotiate with Hilton starting at noon on Monday. Will that turn into the end of Hilton’s tenure in Indy?

That much isn’t clear but Green Bay and Miami seem like strong suits for the veteran.

