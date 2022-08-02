Dolphins owner suspended, team loses draft picks after NFL's tampering investigation

Dolphins stripped of 2023 NFL Draft first-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was suspended Tuesday by the NFL following a six-month investigation into tampering allegations stemming from a lawsuit filed by the team's former coach.

Ross will be suspended through Oct. 17 and cannot be at the team's facilities or represent the team at any event. He was also fined $1.5 million and the team lost its first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and its third round pick in the 2024 Draft.

The league found the team had communications with quarterback Tom Brady when we was both a member of the New England Patriots in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Miami also communicated with the agent of Sean Payton while he was coach of the New Orleans Saints and did not ask the team for permission.

Investigators also looked into allegations from former head coach Brian Flores that Ross offered him financial incentives to lose games during the 2019 season, which would have improved Miami's draft spot.

Ross will be eligible to return for Miami's Oct. 23 game at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which can be seen on NBC's Sunday Night Football.