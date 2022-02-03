Dolphins owner Stephen Ross calls Brian Flores' allegations 'false, malicious and defamatory'

Included in Brian Flores' bombshell lawsuit Tuesday against the NFL over what he alleges are discriminatory hiring practices were allegations that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for each game lost during the 2019 season.

Ross responded with force in a statement released late Wednesday night.

"With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding," Ross wrote in the statement. "I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory.

"We understand there are media reports stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully. I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims.”

Flores was surprisingly fired following the 2021 NFL season, which saw the Dolphins finish 9-8. The lawsuit states Flores was fired for "poor collaboration, which itself has discriminatory undertones."

"Mr. Flores’ only failure to collaborate was his refusal to tank the 2019 season as had been requested by Mr. Ross,” Flores' lawsuit states. “When he refused, and then over-performed and led the team to winning records in two consecutive seasons with a roster few experts predicted could do so — he was fired."

The Dolphins appeared to be in the midst of a full rebuild in 2019 and started off a brutal 0-7. But they rallied to go 5-4 down the stretch and finished with the No. 5 overall pick in the following draft – which Flores alleges angered the 81-year-old Ross, who bought the team in 2008.

"Mr. Ross told Mr. Flores that he would pay him $100,000 for each game lost that year," Flores' lawsuit states. "Then, when the Dolphins started winning games, due in no small part to Mr. Flores’ coaching, Mr. Flores was told by the team’s General Manager, Chris Grier, that 'Steve' was 'mad' that Mr. Flores’ success in winning games that year was 'compromising (the team’s) draft position.' "

The Dolphins had previously responded Tuesday, saying they "vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination and inclusion throughout our organization" and added that "the implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect."

Contributing: Safid Deen, Brent Schrotenboer

