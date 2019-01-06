Dolphins owner attends Cowboys game to watch Kris Richard

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attended Saturday night’s NFC wild-card playoff game to get a first-hand view of Kris Richard, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

The Bucs, Dolphins and Jets will interview Richard in Frisco on Sunday.

Jones joked that he plans on bad mouthing Richard and doing whatever it takes to keep his defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach.

“I’ve got a house out here between the Oklahoma line and here,” Jones said. “You handcuff and you tie him up, and you don’t let him out until the game next week, until right before the game. That’ll work. I’ve done things like that before the game.”

In all seriousness, Jones knows he could lose Richard, who deserves a lot of credit for helping turn the Cowboys into one of the league’s top defenses.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that clubs have the interest they have in him,” Jones said. “There are no secrets in the NFL when it comes to people who can help you win football games. He is a winner, and he’s made a big impact on our team here, which is amazing considering he’s just been here starting in the spring. He’s obviously a very qualified individual if you’re looking for a head coach.”