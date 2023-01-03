Dolphins OT Kendall Lamm unlikely to play in regular-season finale

The 2022 campaign has proven to be a trying one for the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line.

After placing Austin Jackson on injured reserve for the second time this year, Miami also entered this past Sunday without Terron Armstead or Eric Fisher due to injuries.

The Dolphins opted to start Kendall Lamm, who they just signed to the active roster on Saturday, at left tackle against the New England Patriots. However, in the second quarter, Lamm left the contest and was carted to the locker room. He never returned to action.

On Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the outlook for the tackle to go on Sunday, and his tone wasn’t very positive.

“With Kendall Lamm, it’s going to be tough for him to come and play this week,” McDaniel said. “I don’t see that happening. That ankle (injury) was – he’s a warrior that we’ve learned in a short period of time that we can count on, but I think this would be too aggressive for this week.”

After Lamm departed, Miami turned to Greg Little for the remainder of the game. Little is also dealing with a foot injury, so it’s not totally clear who’s going to take the field on Sunday against the New York Jets.

