Dolphins OT Kendall Lamm says 2024 season will be his ‘last ride’

The Miami Dolphins brought back veteran offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on a third consecutive one-year contract, but it doesn’t sound like the lineman envisions a fourth in his future.

When the Dolphins announced the new deal for Lamm, the offensive tackle said in a video posted by the team that 2024 will be his “last ride.”

Contract is signed, sealed and delivered back to Miami 📫🌴 pic.twitter.com/7NhyxRiTxS — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 3, 2024

“I can tell you I’m very, very appreciative of this,” Lamm says in the video. “This will be the last ride for me. So to play in Miami and play with good people, good organization, great fans, it’s amazing to me to close this football chapter the right way. So Miami Dolphins, thank you so much. I’m blessed and excited for year 10, let’s close this the right way.”

Lamm, who will turn 32 in June, began his NFL career in 2015 when he signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He made stops with the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and Detroit Lions before joining the Dolphins in 2022.

During the 2023 season, Miami was forced to turn to Lamm to handle left tackle duties early in the year while Terron Armstead was dealing with ankle and knee injuries. Lamm performed well in Armstead’s absence and was credited by PFF with allowing 20 pressures on 357 pass blocking snaps in 2023.

