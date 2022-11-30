Dolphins OT Austin Jackson unlikely to play vs. 49ers

The Miami Dolphins haven’t been the luckiest when it comes to injuries this season, as they’ve already lost defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, safety Brandon Jones and cornerbacks Nik Needham and Trill Williams to season-ending injuries.

Preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, Miami knew they’d be without left tackle Terron Armstead, who suffered a pectoral strain against the Houston Texans last week. However, it appears that right tackle Austin Jackson will also be out due to an ankle injury.

Head coach Mike McDaniel updated the media on Jackson’s status on Wednesday, explaining that he’d be surprised if the offensive lineman is able to go.

Jackson has already missed nine games this season with an ankle injury. This injury is to the same ankle, but McDaniel has said it’s a different injury.

The Dolphins will likely have to rely on Brandon Shell and Greg Little, who have both had opportunities this season, to man the tackle spots against Nick Bosa and the rest of the 49ers’ defense.

