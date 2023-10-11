Dolphins open RB Jeff Wilson’s 21-day practice window on Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins have been going through a transition period at running back this week, as they lost De’Von Achane to injured reserve due to a knee injury that he suffered in their victory over the New York Giants.

Earlier in the week, NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus said that his client, running back Jeff Wilson, was ready to return to practice after missing the first five games on injured reserve himself.

Head coach Mike McDaniel, after downplaying the discussions on Monday, confirmed that Wilson will begin practicing and preparing for the Carolina Panthers this week.

From Wednesday, the Dolphins will have 21 days to activate Wilson from injured reserve, or he’ll be forced to sit out the remainder of the 2023 season.

If activated, Wilson will eventually work his way back into the rotation that includes Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and undrafted rookie Chris Brooks.

