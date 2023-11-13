Dolphins open De'Von Achane's 21-day practice window

After a Week 10 bye, the Dolphins are getting one of their key offensive players back at practice.

Rookie running back De'Von Achane has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window, head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Monday press conference.

Achane can return at any time — potentially as soon as the Week 11 matchup against the Raiders.

McDaniel said Achane has been dealing more with a sprain than a tear, noting that the club could have had Achane wear a knee brace to continue playing. But the Dolphins didn't think that would be the best option.

"I just didn't really envision him being one that would really flourish with a brace," McDaniel said. "So, we took the time to make sure that we could get structurally completely strong. And we erred on the side of caution with that. But everything seems to be ready to go for today’s practice."

Achane has been sensational as a rookie, averaging 12.1 yards per carry through four games. He’s recorded 460 yards rushing with five touchdowns and caught nine passes for 67 yards with two TDs.

“We’ll see how he does today,” McDaniel said. “But I know he’s eager to play football and not observe it like he has been.”