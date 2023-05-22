Dolphins have one player on PFF’s top 25 under 25 list

The Miami Dolphins, along with the 31 other NFL franchises, are about to being their organized team activities, as they prepare for the upcoming season.

During this time, there’s a lot of speculation, reflection and projection regarding the teams and players, especially when it comes to some of the younger guys in the league.

Pro Football Focus has been putting out their “top 25 under 25” list for a few years, and after not having anyone on it in 2022, PFF’s Trevor Sikkema had Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle ranked at No. 11 for 2023.

The only players ahead of Waddle were Micah Parsons, Justin Jefferson, Tristan Wirfs, Ja’Marr Chase, Sauce Gardner, Creed Humphrey, Patrick Surtain II, Rashawn Slater, Ceedee Lamb and Andrew Thomas.

Here’s what Sikkema wrote about the former first-round pick:

“Waddle’s speed is one of the most elite traits in the game. He recorded an 82.6 grade in 2022 to pair with his second straight season of topping 1,000 receiving yards. His quarterbacks also generated an impressive 119.2 passer rating when targeting him in the passing game. As long as Waddle stays healthy, he’ll be one of the top receiving weapons in the league.”

Waddle broke the NFL rookie record for receptions (104) and the franchise rookie record for receiving yards (1,015) in 2021. Despite having to split targets with Tyreek Hill in 2022, Waddle had another impressive year, recording 75 receptions for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns with a league-leading 18.1 yards per reception average.

He’ll turn 25 in November of this season, so he won’t be making this list in 2023, but Waddle is destined for a strong NFL career after making a statement in his first two seasons.

It’s a bit surprising not to see Jevon Holland or Jaelan Phillips on the list, but there are a lot of talented young players in the league right now. Both the safety and linebacker are 23 years old, but only Holland will have a chance to appear next year, as Phillips will be 25 at the start of the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire