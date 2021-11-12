Dolphins OL scored one of the most entertaining TDs ever ... until it didn't count

Robert Hunt's touchdown deserved better. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt probably didn't suit up for "Thursday Night Football" thinking he was going to make the best play of the night.

He wouldn't have even known the football gods were going to call his number when he lined up for a 3rd-and-goal play with a chance at taking a two-score lead over the Baltimore Ravens. His duty was straightforward, block the Calais Campbell in front of him.

And then the Ravens pressure hit Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early, leading to a desperation toss that landed in Hunt's hands. Hunt took the ball and accomplished every lineman's dream: the big man touchdown.

This was no run-of-the-mill big man touchdown, though. This was an airborne big man touchdown.

"That's the greatest thing I've ever seen," Fox color commentator Troy Aikman said while watching a replay.

Hunt broke one tackle attempt and got flipped by another at a goal line. He would have been stopped short, had he not reached the ball out to break the plane before dropping it as he hit the ground. It was one of the most entertaining touchdowns of the NFL season, until the sad reality hit. Hunt was an ineligible receiver.

Because he was part of the interior line, Hunt's touchdown was called back for illegal touching of a forward pass. Tagovailoa's next pass fell incomplete, forcing the Dolphins to settle for a field goal.

Even if it didn't count, you could argue Hunt's flight still belongs on highlight reels. It didn't count on the scoreboard, but some things are bigger than football. Sometimes, you just want to see a 6-foot-6, 327-pound man find his inner acrobat.

The penalty fortunately didn't end up hurting the Dolphins in the end, as they eventually pulled off a 22-10 upset.