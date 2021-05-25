Dolphins OL coach Lemuel Jeanpierre sees needed drive from his group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Crabbs
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What do you get when you mix three rookie starters into an offensive line group that was one of the worst in football in 2019? You get plenty of upside, plenty of youth and plenty of growing pains. The Dolphins saw all of those things materialize throughout the course of the 2020 NFL season — and now hope to use the foundation laid last year as their springboard into a more consistent and dynamic offensive front.

The man at the forefront of that effort is offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, who received a promotion this offseason to take over the position within Miami’s coaching staff — and Jeanpierre is liking what he’s seen from his line early on in the buildup to training camp.

“I’ve got a good group. They were good last year as well. I think one thing that’s high with me is character. We’ve got a high character group. They work hard, (ask) a lot of questions and all of that stuff. Even now, they contact me on the weekends, asking more questions trying to learn,” Jeanpierre told the South Florida media during Monday’s press availability.

“That goes kind of to your second question where I’m trying to give them more information to understand football as a whole. It helped me out a lot when you understand more than just blocking the end and things like that. So I help them there and techniques and the reason of why and things like that.”

The education process is a big part of the Dolphins’ mantra to team building. Drafting and developing talents is going to be the strategy that defines this Dolphins rebuild — but the early returns should have Dolphins fans feeling optimistic about their chances of continuing to progress despite not adding new talent in such an aggressive fashion. Because for the Dolphins, the entire focus is keeping everyone focuses on the same messaging, the same areas of focus and the same goals. To have a group of young linemen this plugged into the process already this summer is a testament, according to Jeanpierre, of the Dolphins’ locker room culture and the synergy around the team.

“You see how important communication and just the connectiveness of the group is not only off the field but on the field. They will push each other in terms of quizzing each other and asking those questions and understanding – the terms of the o-line room in general,” said Jeanpierre.

“I think in any actual business, where you can develop a culture to where it’s not just, ‘hey, I’m at work and I’m leaving.’ But who are personally in your life and your family? How are those things going? It’s going to pay off way more in the end, in terms of situations where you guys are going. There is more of that care. That’s why it’s really cool being here and part of the culture because I felt that when I got here with ‘Coach Flo’ (Head Coach Brian Flores) and the whole organization. That needs to go through my room for sure, and that will go through the team.”

Jeanpierre credits his mentor from his playing days, long-time NFL assistant Tom Cable, for helping instill a sense of drive in him and his own former teammates — and passing that mentality on to Miami’s young line will have the opportunity to develop the Dolphins’ line into a game-changing unit in 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • OVR Technology is bringing smell to virtual reality with new climate change experience

    Startup OVR Technology is incorporating smell into virtual reality and using it in a new program designed to allow people to experience the effects of climate change.Why it matters: VR can already simulate sight, sound and a sense of movement, but adding smell can help stimulate memories and emotional experiences, making virtual reality all the more real.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: A device called the ION, which contains vials of different scents, is attached to a VR headset.When a user interacts with an object in virtual reality connected to one of those scents — say, a rose — a tiny electric charge releases the matching fragrance.What's happening: OVR has worked with a pair of Australian artists to create a climate change-themed VR experience called "Shifting Homes" that will premiere at the Venice Biennale this weekend. "Shifting Homes" puts the user on the Pacific island of Samoa, which is threatened by rising sea levels and storms worsened by climate change.I tried it out at the Newlab in Brooklyn. As the mayor of the Samoan village Poutasi narrated the story of his island, I could watch the gentle seas and smell the sandy beaches.Later, as storms raged, I could smell the ozone from a lightning strike and the stench of smoke as a fire consumed the village, before rising seas submerged me beneath virtual water.The bottom line: Technologists have tried to incorporate scents in TV and movies for decades, but the personalized, customizable platform of VR might finally be the right niche for a true Smell-O-Vision.Go deeper: Snapchat unveils its bid to dominate augmented realityLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tom Garfinkel shares latest look at Dolphins state of the art facility

    Tom Garfinkel shares latest look at Dolphins state of the art facility

  • Biden and Russia's Putin are reportedly aiming to hold 1st summit in Geneva in June

    President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are working toward holding their first presidential summit in Geneva in June, during Biden's first trip abroad as president, U.S. officials tell The Associated Press. National security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, Nikolay Patrushev, to prepare for a potential summit, and the White House and Kremlin are eyeing June 15-16. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Putin is generally inclined to accept Biden's invitation, Politico reports. The U.S. and Russia are at loggerheads over suspected Russian hacking of U.S. companies, election interference, and, most recently, its support of Belarus forcibly grounding a commercial jetliner so it could arrest a dissident journalist on board. Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met last week in Iceland, where Lavrov proposed a new U.S.-Russia strategic dialogue. Blinken has said the Biden administration wants a "predictable, stable relationship” with Moscow. Geneva, a Cold War staple for diplomacy and intrigue, last hosted a summit between U.S. and Russian leaders in 1985, when Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev first met face-to-face. Switzerland is neutral territory and not part of NATO, making it a palatable choice for Russia. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionU.S. warns Americans not to travel to Japan, but Japan says that won't affect the Summer OlympicsLate night hosts don't let Marjorie Taylor Greene's mask-Holocaust blunder spoil their COVID-19 parades

  • NetJets' supersonic plans delayed as Boeing-backed Aerion falters

    Berkshire Hathaway's private aircraft firm NetJets said on Monday that it has temporarily halted plans to add supersonic jets to its fleet after news that Boeing Co-backed Aerion was unable to raise funding for production. NetJets, the world's largest private jet company, said in March it had obtained purchase rights for 20 of Aerion's AS2 aircraft. "In the current financial environment, it has proven hugely challenging to close on the scheduled and necessary large new capital requirements to finalize the transition of the AS2 into production," Aerion said in a statement.

  • Fernando Tatis Jr. Powers Padres to Sweep

    Dave Shovein recaps another monster night for Fernando Tatis Jr, examines Austin Riley's recent hot streak and so much more in Monday's Daily Dose. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 'SNL' finale: Cecily Strong's drunk Judge Jeanine Pirro makes a splash on Weekend Update

    "Saturday Night Live" star Cecily Strong played Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro on Weekend Update, sloshing anchor Colin Jost with a big glass of wine.

  • MLB power rankings: As NL West battle heats up, Fernando Tatis Jr. has Padres taking over No. 1 spot

    The Padres will certainly be tested in the coming weeks with series against the Brewers, Astros, Cubs and Mets.

  • Motor racing-Ferrari confirm Leclerc's crash led to driveshaft failure

    The Italian team had said after the race that it was not clear the problem was connected to the crash. The part then broke after five corners as Leclerc was going to the starting grid. Leclerc returned to the pits and retired, there not being enough time to make repairs before the start.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Subverted Red Carpet Classics at the Billboard Music Awards

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • How Eli Drinkwitz helped bring NIL to the brink of law in Missouri

    Getting an NIL law on the books was important enough to Drinkwitz that he made an appearance at the state Capitol.

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • NBA playoffs betting: Is anyone going to bet the Suns or Jazz, the top two seeds, to win the West?

    The West's focus is the L.A. teams, not the top two seeds.

  • Russell Westbrook powers Wizards beatdown of Pacers in NBA play-in tournament

    The Wizards will face the Sixers in the first round.

  • Canelo by the Numbers

    Following his devastating performance and win against Billy Joe Saunders, DAZN goes behind the statistics of Canelo Alvarez's run to Super Middleweight dominance.

  • Long-time title contender ‘Jacare’ Souza off UFC roster after completing contract

    "Jacare" Souza's time with the UFC has come to an end.

  • Rob Font facing career revival, potential title shot with win vs. Cody Garbrandt

    Rob Font learned the hard way that talent and physical preparation can only take you so far in MMA.

  • Bet $1 on hockey and get $100 in free bets*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's hockey action.

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • Lions reportedly offered Iowa State coach Matt Campbell $68.5 million

    According to a report from CBS Sports, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell was offered an eight-year, $68.5 million contract to leave Ames and take over the Lions. The contract would have exceeded the seven-year, $62.5 million deal the Carolina Panthers gave Matt Rhule in 2020 to leave Baylor.