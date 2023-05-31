New Dolphins OL Cedric Ogbuehi: I feel most comfortable at RT

MIAMI GARDENS — Cedric Ogbuehi has started games at left and right tackle in the NFL.

But Ogbuehi did not hesitate when asked his preference.

"Right," Ogbuehi said after Wednesday's Dolphins practice.

The Dolphins have a projected starting right tackle in Austin Jackson.

But it's always possible Ogbuehi, 31, and also a former first-rounder, wins the starting job.

"You come in every day, work hard, control what you control," Ogbuehi said when asked if he believes he has a chance to start. "And then all the pieces fall into place."

Ogbuehi has 35 starts for the Bengals, Seahawks and Jets.

"Year nine and I've seen a lot in pass protection, run blocking, screens out in space," Ogbuehi said. "Once you've been playing so long, you've kind of seen it all."

Ogbuehi saw a scheme fit and in fact there are some similarities with the Jets' 2022 offense.

"It's all about playing fast," he said. "Running. Playing in space. So you've got to be in good shape."

Ogbuehi, 6-foot-5, 306 pounds, could almost pass for a big tight end.

Once the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Miami is hoping they can catch lightning in a bottler the way they once did with former first-round defensive players Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson.

"When you get into the league you will always imagine being one team the whole time," Ogbuehi said. "But you know, didn't happen that way. But I'm so blessed to be here. Keep stacking them. Just keep playing."

Ogbuehi was graded by Pro Football Focus at 47.7 last year but was a more solid 65-69 the previous three years.

He was also credited with only one sack allowed and three penalties in 286 offensive spans in 2022.

Cedric Ogbuehi #70 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Why the Dolphins for Ogbuehi in free agency?

"What they've built so far and what they're building on from last year," Ogbuehi said. "I saw it first-hand (with the Jets). They've got something special going on here."

And what does Ogbuehi think of his new coach Mike McDaniel?

"He's great," Ogbuehi said. "So far it's a 10 out of 10. I love how he controls the room. Players love him. It's a fun atmosphere. It makes you want to practice hard and play hard for him."

