Dolphins officially sign three members of their 2023 draft class

After getting some major cap relief ($13.6 million) on Thursday with the official release of cornerback Byron Jones, the Miami Dolphins immediately got back to work.

The team announced on Friday morning that they’ve officially signed three members of their 2023 draft class – running back De’Von Achane, tight end Elijah Higgins and offensive tackle Ryan Hayes.

We have signed RB De'Von Achane, TE Elijah Higgins & T Ryan Hayes. pic.twitter.com/kkcYUn9FMm — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 2, 2023

This means that cornerback Cam Smith, the Dolphins’ top pick from the selection process, is the lone unsigned member of their class.

It’s unclear exactly what the terms of the rookie contracts are at this point, but we’ve done a breakdown of what the first-year players were expected to get in their first deals.

