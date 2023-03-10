Dolphins officially receive no compensatory picks in 2023

The 2023 NFL draft is under two months away, and we finally know where every team will be picking, as the league announced the official compensatory selections for the event.

However, the Miami Dolphins received no compensatory picks for this year’s draft. This isn’t a new feeling for the aqua and orange, as they haven’t received one since 2020 when they were awarded fourth and seventh-round selections for the loss of Ja’Wuan James and Brandon Bolden.

While Miami didn’t get one, they did play a part in another team getting one. The San Francisco 49ers received a third-round compensatory pick for the Dolphins hiring Mike McDaniel. As of 2020, teams who lose a minority coach to become another team’s head coach are rewarded with compensatory picks.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire