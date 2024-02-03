Dolphins officially hire Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have found their replacement for former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, officially hiring Anthony Weaver away from the Baltimore Ravens.

After Mike Macdonald exited for Seattle, Weaver departed Baltimore, where he was the Ravens’ assistant head coach and defensive line coach.

We have named Anthony Weaver as our Defensive Coordinator. Welcome to Miami, Coach Weaver! 🐬 pic.twitter.com/1hhwDgETwI — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 3, 2024

Miami sought change and mutually agreed to part ways with Vic Fangio, and after interviewing several other candidates, he’ll land on Mike McDaniel’s staff.

The 43-year-old Weaver played seven seasons in the NFL as a defensive end for the Ravens (2002-2005) and Houston Texans (2006-2008) after being a second-round pick out of Notre Dame.

Weaver broke into the NFL coaching ranks as an assistant linebacker coach for the New York Jets in 2012.

Since then, he’s been on staff for the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Texans before landing with the Ravens in 2021.

