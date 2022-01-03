The Dolphins have officially been eliminated from the postseason

After losing to the Tennessee Titans 34-3 on Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins needed the Denver Broncos to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the late window to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Unfortunately, the Chargers won 34-13, officially eliminating the Dolphins from postseason contention. Miami hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016, and they haven’t won a game since 2000 when they defeated a 24-year-old Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.

In the Brian Flores era, the Dolphins have played meaningful games down the stretch, but they have fallen just short in back-to-back seasons. The seven-game losing streak was, obviously, the team’s undoing this year, and that should partially fall on his shoulders.

Miami has one game left against New England in Week 18. Depending on the results of some other games, the Dolphins could knock the Patriots down to seventh seed in the AFC with a victory. However, this game means a lot more than that.

This should be about evaluating your quarterback. New England has been a great defense all season, and this will be the last chance to see whether or not they should continue with Tua Tagovialoa under center.

The winning streak was fun, but making the playoffs would’ve been even better.