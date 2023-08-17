Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead carted off in joint practice with Texans

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead was carted out of practice with what appeared to be a leg injury. Photo courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead sustained what appeared to be a leg injury and left the field on a cart during a joint practice session with the Houston Texans on Thursday in Houston.

Armstead sustained the right leg injury during an 11-on-11 drill at the Houston Methodist Training Center, according to reports from the Miami Herald, Sports Illustrated and NFL Network.

The Dolphins did not provide an immediate update on Armstead's status, but he was spotted using crutches after practice.

Armstead most likely will be examined further before the Dolphins provide an official status, but he told NFL Network that he expects to "be good."

He also posted a video of himself walking slowly and thanked his supporters on social media.

Thanks for the love and support! always! pic.twitter.com/dhthJaH2dO— T. Stead (@T_Armstead72) August 17, 2023

The veteran lineman started 13 games in 2022 and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this off-season. He was the No. 11-rated pass blocker among tackles last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Austin Jackson, Kendall Lamm, Cedric Ogbuehi, Geron Christian, Ryan Hayes and James Tunstall are among the other tackles listed on the Dolphins' roster.

Miami will face the Texans in a preseason game at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday in Houston. They will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale Aug. 26 in Jacksonville, Fla., and take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their season opener Sept. 10 in Los Angeles.