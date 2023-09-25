Dolphins' offense flourishes in Year Two with Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins exploded against the Broncos on Sunday, in the third game of the second season of the Mike McDaniel era.

As running back Raheem Mostert explained it to PFT after the victory, the Year Two improvements are the biggest reason for the team's success.

"First off, I think the O-line really improved," Mostert said by phone following the 70-20 outcome. "We carried over from last year and we understand this scheme now. You know, we're in the second year now and we're just trying to get everything in order and situated. We're trying to play complete ball."

It was as complete as it could get for Miami against the Broncos. It also helps that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is more comfortable in his second year with McDaniel.

"He's taking the approach of understanding the scheme and he's, you know, he's in that Year Two phase," Mostert said.

There's always room for improvement, even after a borderline historic win.

"We need to improve on our penalties," Mostert said. "I think that's the biggest thing that's holding us back."

Holding them back, perhaps, from scoring 100 points in a game.

If it's ever going to happen, it likely won't happen this coming Sunday. That's when the Dolphins and Bills get reacquainted, in Buffalo.