Dolphins offense 'better come ready' for 49ers’ defense, Donte Whitner says

Whitner: Dolphins offense 'better come ready' for 49ers’ defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One of the marquee matchups on the Week 13 slate of games is between the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. Despite being on opposite ends of the country, plenty connects the two franchises.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spent five seasons in the Bay Area as an assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s coaching staff. However, the connections don’t stop there, as Miami’s backfield consists of former 49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

After recent remarks made by Mostert took on a life of their own on social media, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner believes that Mostert's seemingly disparaging comments about the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will serve as bulletin board material for the 49ers’ defense.

“Can you believe the noise coming out of the Miami Dolphins’ camp?” Whitner said on his recent segment of “Hitner’s Hot Take.” “And it’s led by two ex-49ers, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. Why would you want to call out the No. 1 defense in the league?

“[Nick] Bosa, [Dre] Greenlaw, Fred Warner, and then you can’t talk about Jimmy Garoppolo. These guys feel like Terrell Owens. That’s their quarterback. So you better come ready Sunday; the 49ers’ defense, they’re going to be after you boys.”

The 49ers are heading into the matchup against Miami on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium on a four-game winning streak following their 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

Miami’s high-flying offense, which includes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill, will see if they can break through against a 49ers defense that hasn’t allowed points in the second half during this winning streak.

