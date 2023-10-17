Dolphins' offense averages 8 yards a play, no other team even averages 6 yards a play

The Dolphins' offense is playing at a completely different level than the rest of the NFL.

Through six games this season, the Dolphins have totaled 2,992 yards on 374 plays, an average of exactly 8.00 yards per play. No other team in the NFL is even close.

In second place in the yards per play ranking are the Bills and 49ers, both averaging 5.98 yards per play. The gap of over two yards per play between first place and second place is bigger than the difference between second place and last place (the Giants at 4.05 yards per play).

The Dolphins are first in the NFL in both yards per pass (9.2) and yards per run (6.5). They're more than a full yard ahead of the second-place team in both categories.

The Dolphins have 15 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns, both first in the NFL. They're first in the NFL in first downs with 147.

Miami has 223 points this season; no other team is even at 185. By just about any measure, their offense is the best in the league. And no one else is close.