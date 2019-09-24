Dolphins OC: We’re making progress

The Dolphins made a change at starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, but Josh Rosen‘s move to the first team didn’t make a big difference on the scoreboard.

They had two possessions that moved into the red zone, but Miami failed to score a touchdown for the second week in a row in a 31-6 loss to the Cowboys. They did cut down on their turnovers and post more yards than they managed in either of the first two games, which may be the signs of progress that offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea pointed to on Tuesday.

“I think what’s really important for us is to keep improving,” O’Shea said, via the Miami Herald. “Although the stats aren’t exactly where we want them to be, we are just going to continue in the process of improving and that’s what we’re asking our players. That’s certainly how we’re approaching it from a coaching staff, just to focus on improving every day. Getting better, not only the schematics, but the fundamentals and our overall preparation improving. I think all of those things are continuing to improve and we’re making progress.”

The Dolphins will try to show some tangible progress against the Chargers this week before a bye that ensures there will be at least one week this season when Miami’s offense won’t be the least productive in the league.