Dolphins have a number of unsung heroes in all three phases

Every football team needs a few stars in order to be legitimate contenders in the NFL. However, sometimes it’s the role players and unsung heroes sprinkled across rosters that could be the difference between playoff contention and Super Bowl contention.

Football is the quintessential team game, with three phases needed for success. The Miami Dolphins have several players scattered across the offense, defense and special teams who may not have their names mentioned as much as others, yet their value is immeasurable for team success.

Let’s start with a player who’s silently become one of the league’s most underrated and consistent defensive linemen. Zach Sieler, who was picked up on waivers in 2019 after a year in Baltimore, has fit in nicely in a defensive line rotation and even earned himself a payday from the Dolphins in 2020 with a three-year extension. Sieler played in all 17 games in 2021 and had 62 total tackles. He added a pair of sacks, recovered two fumbles and forced one while being the consummate run-stuffer.

Sieler was PFF’s 2021 highest-graded Miami Dolphins player at 84.8

Moving over to offense, the Dolphins are two years removed from having the franchise’s most prolific season at the tight end position ever, thanks to the output from Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe combining for 91 receptions, 1,061 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 2020.

Last season, Smythe played in every game and had career highs in catches, yards, and first downs. He wasn’t able to find the endzone, but that’s not something Smythe cares too much about. Recently re-signed during this off-season, Smythe is extremely valuable as he proved last season with his constant reliability. When thrown to in 2021, quarterbacks had a quarterback rating of 92.8%, and Smythe caught 82.9% of his targets. He reeled in 34 receptions last season, and 15 went for first downs.

Finally, we look at special teams. This slot was ready for Mack Hollins, but the gunner extraordinaire/wide receiver will be playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. However, a current captain leads the Dolphins’ special teams unit, and, in his upcoming third season in Miami, Clayton Fejedelem is a safe bet to retain the “C” on his jersey.

A team-appointed captain for his tenure in Miami thus far, Fejedelem was in on 85% of the Dolphins’ special teams snaps in 2021. He was among the team leaders in special teams tackles last season and should continue his leadership role in 2022.

Miami does have other role-players of heavy value, including depth defensive lineman, Adam Butler, who played admirably filling in for the injured Raekwon Davis early in the season. Butler had an excellent second half of the year, gathering a pair of sacks and three passes defended after Week 8.

Let’s also not forget versatile offensive lineman, Michael Deiter, who was praised by the Dolphins brass at the recent league meetings. The Wisconsin product can play any position on the line and showed promise at center before an injury limited to just eight games in 2021. If not center, Deiter will be a factor in camp battles on the right side at guard or even tackle.

Honorable mentions go to re-signed linebackers Duke Riley and Elandon Roberts, who are high-motor, energetic veterans who tend to make momentum-building plays. Roberts has a knack for noisy hits, and Riley plays two phases of the game and was among the team leaders in special team tackles last season.

